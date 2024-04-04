'Do Not Overact', Netizens React As AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and party national spokesperson Sanjay Singh, arrested in connection to a money laundering case involving the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, was granted bail on Wednesday evening. As soon as a video of Singh walking out of the Tihar Jail surfaced on social media platforms, people started reacting to it.

AAP politician Sanjay Singh got bail

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sanjay Singh, and he was released from prison on Wednesday. As soon as he walked out of the jail, pictures and videos went viral on various social media platform and floated with reactions.

Many people praised him for his confidence and dedication to serving his party; however, some netizens trolled him that he was accused of a money laundering case.

Netizens Reaction

One user, Ajeet Bharti, shared a video of Sanjay Singh on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Sanjay Singh, do not overact due to the terms of your deal. You will reach there after a week or two. You have been granted bail, not acquitted of the charges."

Pooja Sangwan shared a post on X and wrote "Conditions imposed on #SanjaySingh for his bail! One of the condition was that "he cannot comment publicly on his role in the case.." isn't his provocative speeches are violation of this condition? #ED #AamAadmiParty"

Isn't his provocative speeches are violation of this condition? #ED #AamAadmiParty

India Crooks wrote "6 mths in Jail no small time. However the way #SanjaySingh blabbered after coming out of jaJailast evening, seems he was well taken care of in #Tihar. And why not? AAP Minister @kgahlot is jail-minister. We know how #SatyendarJain was given facilities."

6 mths in Jail no small time. However the way #SanjaySingh blabbered after coming out of jail last evening, seems he was well taken care of in #Tihar. And why not? AAP Minister @kgahlot is jail-minister. We know how #SatyendarJain was given facilities☺️

Some people celebrated by setting off fireworks at night when Sanjay Singh was released from prison.

Post-Truth said "Welcome back #SanjaySingh. He knows how to deal with Modi's Police, CBI, ED"

Welcome back #SanjaySingh 🫡



He knows how to deal with Modi's Police, CBI, ED 🔥

While Faisal Khan Lala said, "Jail ke tale toot gaye, Sanjay Singh Choot gaye. Dekho-dekho kyon aaya, sher aaya-sher aaya."