DMK's M K Stalin Calls For Unity In INDIA Bloc, Emphasizes Need To Prevent BJP's 3rd Consecutive Term

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin | PTI

Warning constituents of the INDIA bloc of the crisis that they would face if the BJP retains power at the centre for a third consecutive time, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called for unity among the partners of the opposition camp. His warning came against the backdrop of fissures in the INDIA bloc with parties such as Trinamool Congress and AAP deciding to go it alone in West Bengal and Punjab and the uncertainty over the continuance of Nitish Kumar’s JDU in the alliance.

'Democracy will win' conference

Addressing the 'Democracy will win' conference, organised by ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, in Tiruchi, Stalin said the sole aim of the alliance partners should be to remove the "autocratic" BJP rule at the Centre. The DMK leader said while political situations differed in each State, since the Lok Sabha polls were to be held, "all of us should act keeping in mind who should come to power at the Centre."

Read Also Controversial Fact Checker Mohammed Zubair Conferred With Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award By...

Stalin made it clear that preventing the BJP from returning to power should be opposition’s sole aim. "On no account there should be a split in anti-BJP votes," he told leaders of the alliance at the meeting. He feared that if BJP retains power, federalism and parliamentary democracy would cease to exist. "There wont be States even; they will be reduce the states to municipal corporations," he quipping citing the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir as two union territories.

"The BJP will even make India an autocratic state. We have to realise the crisis we are faced with," he said.