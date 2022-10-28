DMK MP Kanimozhi 'apologises as woman and human' for party leader’s derogatory remark on BJP leaders |

After her party colleague made disparaging remarks about BJP actor-turned-politicians during an event, DMK MP Kanimozhi apologised. “I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, the space it was said or the party they adhere to.”, Kanimozhi wrote on Twitter.

“And I can openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party Arivalayam don’t condone this,” Kanimozhi said.

I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said.This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it,of the space it was said or party they adhere to.And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don’t condone this. https://t.co/FyVo4KvU9A — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) October 27, 2022

Kanimozhi apologised after BJP leader Khusbu Sundar tweeted about it, “When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of Kalaingar. Is this new Dravidian model under the Honorable Chief Minister”.

Earlier, a video clip of DMK spokesperson Saidai Sadiq making fun of Khushbu and three other BJP leaders—actor Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram, and Gautami—appeared on social media. He was recorded suggesting that in order to gain traction in Tamil Nadu, the saffron party was solely dependent on these "actresses."