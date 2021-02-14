DK Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya marries Amartya Hegde, son of late CCD founder VG Siddhartha

Bengaluru: In a high-profile marriage that has deep political implications, Aisshwarya, the daughter of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, married Amartya, the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder, the late VG Siddhartha, on Sunday. Amartya is the grandson of BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. The ceremony was held at a private hotel here.

Several political leaders including former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy attended the ceremony and greeted the newly-wed couple.

Aisshwarya and Amartya got engaged in November last year.

DKS shared a live stream of the ceremony on his Facebook page.

Amartya has been handling the Coffee Day business since his father's demise in July last year. Aisshwarya manages Global Academy of Technology, an engineering college founded by her father.

Shivakumar and SM Krishna share a special relationship despite being on opposite sides of the political spectrum.