DK Shivakumar To Take Oath As Karnataka CM At 'Godhooli Lagna' On Wednesday Amidst Ministerial Berth Tug-of-War | X @DKShivakumar

Bengaluru, June 2: Amidst speculations of pulls and pressures, D K Shivakumar is all set to take oath on Wednesday evening at 4.05 pm, which falls in `his auspicious' Godhooli Lagna (the time when dust raises while cattle return from grazing).

55 mutt seers, Archbishop, Chief Imam among special invitees

The oath taking ceremony will take place at Lok Bhavan, where entry to public is prohibited. However, seers of over 55 top mutts of Karnataka, Archbishop, Head of Maha Bodhi Society and Chief Imam of Jamia Masjid will be special invitees to the oath taking ceremony.

The glass house regular podium direction has been shifted to a different direction to suit the Vastu compliance for D K Shivakumar, as per the advice of his personal astrologer B P Aradhya.

Aspirants camp in Delhi lobbying through their leaders

Meanwhile, the tug of war for ministerial berths has reached Delhi, where the aspirants are camping, trying to lobby through their leaders. While D K Shivakumar himself has a list of people to take oath along with him, Siddaramaiah has a list of legislators, including his son Dr Yathindra to be sworn in along with D K Shivakumar. Even Mallikarjun Kharge has a few favorites, who is silently waiting to push their candidature during the meeting and his list includes his son Priyank Kharge.

The rumours are high that there is a pressure from both Siddaramaiah and Kharge to make their sons as Deputy Chief Minister. However, the caste combinations in Karnataka is so complex that the high command will have to think twice before agreeing for any Deputy Chief Minister post.

Lingayat community may demand representation if Deputy CM post created

Karnataka has two dominant upper castes in the form of Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Since a Vokkaliga is being made the Chief Minister, any move for creating a Deputy Chief Minister post will attract pressure from the Lingayat community, who constitute the highest population in Karnataka for a representation. Since a backward class leader is being replaced by an upper caste leader, Dr Yathindra's name is making rounds. However, he will be bypassing many senior leaders like Byrati Sureh of his own community as well as Sathish Jarkiholi, who also belong to the backward Valmiki community. The other name being floated is of Priyank Kharge, who has to bypass senior Dalit leaders like Dr G Parameshwar, Dr H C Mahadevappa, K H Muniyappa and others.

As of now, it is said that 10-12 new ministers will take oath along with D K Shivakumar, while rest would take oath after the bi-annual elections to Legislative Council as well as Rajya Sabha.

The prominent names that are making rounds include the present Speaker U T Khader, Krishna Byre Gowda, M B Patil, Sathish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Dr Yathindra, Dr G Parameshwar. Even K H Muniyappa name is under suspended state as his daughter Roopa Shashidhar is also in the first list race. Since a controversy has erupted over Siddaramaiah's confidant Zameer Ahamed Khan over his anti-party activity during recent by-elections to Davanagere Assembly constituency, he is unlikely to be a minister. Even another close associate of Siddaramaiah -- Dr H C Mahadevappa may fail to make it to the cabinet even in the final rounds.