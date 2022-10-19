Diwali Pahat on Sunday morning in Panvel | PTI

Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board and Panvel unit of Akhil Bharatiya Natya Parishad Panvel is organising 'Diwali Pahat' an early morning soulful music in Panvel on Sunday, October 23 at 06 am at Wadale Lake in Panvel. Every year, the social organisation holds a 'Diwali Pahat'.

The event receives a great response from music lovers and this year with no Covid restrictions, it is expected to receive good footfall. This year is the sixth year of Diwali Pahat.

This year Diwali Pahat will feature Zee Marathi Little Champ fame Prathamesh Laghate, Mugdha Vaishampayan, Shamika Bhide, and Sur Nava Dhyas Nava contestant Pranay Pawar singing soulful music. Dhanashree Damle will be the presenter of this ceremony.

The entry to the musical event is free. However, before visiting the event venue, one can contact Rohit Jagtap at 8691930709, Gaurav Kandpile at 9920868008 and Abhishek Bhopi at 9820702043. The social organisation has appealed to music lovers to enjoy the melodious concert.