Diwali Brings Good News For Wildlife Lovers As Tigress Siddhi Spotted With New Cub At Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Forest Department Sent Report To Government On Death Of Kanha Tigress And Its Four Cubs In Kanha Tiger Reserve | Representative Image

Jaipur: In a festive boost for wildlife enthusiasts, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan has reported the arrival of a new tiger cub. Eight-year-old tigress T-125, popularly known as Siddhi, was recently captured on camera traps with a cub, bringing cheer to wildlife lovers on the occasion of Diwali.

Forest Department Confirms Tigress Siddhi's Second Litter

Ranthambore DFO Manas Singh confirmed that the tigress was spotted with her cub in camera trap images installed by the Forest Department. He said this is Siddhi's second litter.

According to the DFO, the camera traps have so far captured images of one cub accompanying the tigress. However, the possibility of more than one cub cannot be ruled out. Forest officials are closely monitoring camera trap footage to ascertain the exact number of cubs.

Forest Teams Deployed To Monitor Tigress And Cub's Safety

Singh said field teams have been deployed to keep a close watch on the movements of the tigress and her cubs to ensure their safety. The Forest Department is also taking precautions to ensure that their natural movement and habitat remain undisturbed.

The actual number of cubs is expected to be confirmed in the coming days after further analysis of camera trap images.

The sighting has brought excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and tourists, as the addition of new cubs further strengthens Ranthambore's position as one of India's prominent tiger habitats.