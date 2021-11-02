Diwali 2021: Top 5 aartis and bhajans for Lakshmi Pujan

Lakshmi Puja is performed on the third day of Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi is referred to as the Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

The festival falls on Amavasya of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. It is believed that on this day Goddess Lakshmi visits her devotees and bestows blessings and gifts on them.

The Goddess is bestowed with four hands which stand for dharma, kama, artha, and moksha and as Goddess Lakshmi likes cleanliness, devotees clean and decorate their house, and prepare delicacies as bhog. A major part of the day is spent in singing bhajans and artis as a form of worship.



Some of the well-known Lakshmi Puja bhajans and aartis are listed below:

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 06:38 PM IST