Diwali 2021: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita take part in puja event at Thyagraj Stadium

On the ocassion of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday took part in the Diwali puja event at Thyagraj stadium. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema was also present at the event.

For the puja event, a temple like structure has been created where the Aam Aadmi Party chief along with his wife can be seen performing rituals in presence of priests.

The AAP on its Twitter handle had shared a video showing preparations before the puja event.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Diwali, Arvind Kejriwal presented a unique Diwali gift to entrepreneurs of Delhi this year with an aim to boost businesses. Delhi will soon have its own e-marketplace where every small and big entrepreneur will have their own e-commerce store. The CM said that Dilli Bazaar will be a state-of-the-art pathbreaking portal that will give a global online identity to entrepreneurs of Delhi and through the portal, shoppers will be able to go on virtual walkthroughs of Delhi’s markets, buy any product they like from their home itself.

Notably, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the sale and usage of firecrackers this Diwali. This ban has been imposed till January 2022, as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, to curb the pollution levels in the city during the winter season.

Meanwhile, with the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rising to 25 per cent on Diwali, the highest this season so far, authorities have said that the air quality in the city may turn "severe" by midnight and shoot up rapidly by Friday morning if firecrackers are burnt.

The PM2.5 pollution in the capital may enter the "severe" zone by midnight even if there is 50 per cent of firecrackers emissions as compared to last year, said Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR.

The PM2.5 pollution will shoot up rapidly by Friday early morning with the AQI even crossing the 500-mark, he said.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:51 PM IST