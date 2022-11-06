Division in opposition: Ghulam Nabi Azad tells us why he left Congress

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad | File

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad waxed lyrical on the concept of secularism on Sunday, saying that he "would still want that Congress performs well in Gujarat and HP Assembly polls."

On September 4 this year, Azad announced the formation of a new political party after resigning from Congress. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the new party.

On September 26, Azad announced the name of his new party as the "Democratic Azad Party". The flag of the Democratic Azad Party has three colours: mustard, white, and blue.

New Delhi's views on Kashmir valley haven't changed - it is a place to be brought under-foot, populated by folks who orchestrated a highly successful campaign of ethnic cleansing.