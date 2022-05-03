Divide and rule has created a situation where India is 'not fine', says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Kolkata: Singing the iconic song of Lata Mangeshkar ‘Ishwar Allah tero naam, sabko sanmati de bhagwan’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday without naming anyone said that the country is ‘not fine’ due to the alleged ‘divide and rule policy’ prevailing in the country.

Participating in Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Red Road, Mamata urged people to unite against the power that is playing politics of ‘isolation’.

“Unity only prevails in Bengal. No other states have unity for which people cry foul against Bengal and TMC. Everyone should unite against those who are playing politics in the line of religion and trying to isolate people,” stated Mamata.

Expressing her joy for participating in the Eid prayer service after two years due to the pandemic, the Chief Minister addressed almost 14000 people and asked everyone to keep religious harmony.

“No one should be afraid and should keep on fighting. The jealous people have no other work but to create division between Hindu and Muslims. As long as I live, I will fight for people irrespective of their religious background. I promise to bring ‘real’ Achhe Din (good days) than the ‘jhottha’ acche din (fake good days),” claimed Mamata.

Without taking the name of BJP, Mamata said, “They (BJP) are jealous of me and keep humiliating me. I am not scared and won’t give up and will keep on fighting. I pray for good days to come in reality (Achhe din sacche din mein aye).”

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee who was also present in the prayer service said that TMC will fight till its last breath for humanity.

“There is Ram in Ramzan and Ali in Diwali. There is no place for divisive politics here. TMC believes in humanity,” mentioned Banerjee.

Mamata after the prayer service visited the house of Rizwanur Rehman and stayed there for some time and spoke with his family member.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya slammed the TMC supremo and claimed that the minorities who are allegedly killed for being BJP supporters and cadres will answer the ‘tall’ and ‘false’ claims of Mamata Banerjee.

On the other hand, even Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wished everyone on Eid.

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings to all on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’. May this festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity all around,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:24 PM IST