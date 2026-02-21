DISTURBING! UP Woman Cuts Open OWN Abdomen With Vegetable Knife Unable To Bear Labour Pain | VIDEO

Disturbing visuals from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich show a 34-year-old woman being rushed to hospital after allegedly cutting open her abdomen during severe labour pain. |

In a shocking and disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, a 34-year-old pregnant woman allegedly slit open her abdomen with a vegetable knife after she was unable to endure severe labour pain. The woman was later rushed to a hospital, where doctors successfully delivered a healthy baby girl on Thursday.

Viral Video Sparks Concern

A video purportedly showing the woman lying on a stretcher is now circulating widely on social media. In the clip, she is heard describing the unbearable labour pain and the drastic step she took in distress.

Woman Alone At Home During Labour

The woman has been identified as Nanikai Kumari. According to a report published in The Times of India, she was alone at home when the incident took place. Her husband had died a few months ago following a prolonged illness, leaving her to care for her four sons.

On the afternoon of February 20, she began experiencing intense labour pain. With no immediate assistance available and unable to bear the pain, she allegedly used a vegetable knife to cut open her abdomen while the foetus was still inside her womb.

Villagers Rush Her To Hospital

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to her house and were left stunned by the sight. She was immediately taken to a nearby local hospital in critical condition.

Doctors at the hospital provided emergency medical treatment and successfully delivered a healthy baby girl. Both the mother and newborn are currently under medical supervision.