Distressing CCTV Footage Shows Kashi Toll Plaza Supervisor Deliberately Run Over By Car Following Altercation Over Payment

In a brazen disregard for law and order, a car driver ran over a toll plaza official in Kashi on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Monday. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV and its footage was shared on social media.

According to reports, a woman official at the toll plaza stopped the car coming from Delhi towards because it did not have Fastag. When told to pay Rs 160 as toll charges, an altercation ensued between the occupants of the car and the toll staff. The occupants further verbally abused female toll workers and ran over supervisor Manisha Choudhary, who was standing in front of the car. She fell on the bonnet the car dragged her for a quite a distance. The distressing CCTV footage shows other toll staff scrambling to stop the moving car and save Choudhary.

The victim, who reportedly sustained serious injuries due to the collision, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. However, her condition is said to be out of danger.

Toll managers Pramod Kumar and Divakar Yadav reportedly said that they have filed a complaint at a police station over the incident. They will propose deployment of police at the toll plaza.

Violence at toll plazas are not new

Earlier this month, a 22-year-old bike-borne man lost his life after he was struck by a mixer truck near a toll plaza in Dahisar, Maharashtra. The victim suffered severe injuries when the truck's front wheel ran over his head.

Last month, a CCTV at a toll plaza in Bihar's Muzaffarpur captured a toll plaza worker being threatened with a pistol by man. The footage showed that a man who was stopped at the toll plaza got out of the car and brandished a gun at the worker and threatened to kill him.