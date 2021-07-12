Dilip Ghosh meets Nadda, talks about dissent among leaders

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday met BJP national president JP Nadda at the national capital to inform him about the dissent leaders within the party.

Talking exclusively with Free Press Journal, Dilip Ghosh said that he had informed about the dissent leaders to the national president as it is taking a toll on many traditional BJP leaders.

“The traditional BJP leaders and workers are definitely disciplined but such indiscipline by some leaders is tarnishing the name of the saffron camp,” said Dilip.

Asked whether Nadda had given any assurance of taking steps, Dilip said the central leaders will take stock of the situation and will act accordingly.

“Discipline committee will make necessary actions of the dissent leaders and Central leaders will oversee it,” said Dilip.

Notably, recently BJP MP of Asansol Babul Supriyo and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had shown their dissent against the West Bengal party chief. Speculations are also on the BJP leaders Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta might also rejoin TMC after the poll debacle of the saffron camp. Rajib on several occasions were also seen being vocal against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for maligning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dilip also confirmed FPJ that apart from dissent leaders the duo had also discussed the party's future programs during their one and a half hour meeting at Nadda’s residence.

“We had discussion on post-poll violence and future moves for strengthening the party more and future programs across West Bengal,” Ghosh mentioned.

Incidentally, Dilip was supposed to meet Nadda yesterday but due to the busy schedule of the BJP National president the state chief met him today.