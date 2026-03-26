Digvijaya Singh Visits Ram Mandir On Ram Navami, Says Religion Should Not Be Politicised

Congress leader Digvijay Singh |

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami and offered prayers to Ram Lalla.

Extending greetings on the festival, Singh said he has never opposed the construction of the temple and revealed that he had donated Rs 1.11 lakh towards it. “May Lord Ram’s blessings be upon everyone,” he said while speaking to the media.

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Describing his visit as a spiritual calling, Singh added, “Every individual comes here when God calls them. When I received the ‘bulava’, I came here.” He also stressed that religion should not be misused for political or commercial purposes, asserting that members of the Congress follow their faith without exploiting it.

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Responding to a question about Rahul Gandhi, Singh said he would visit the temple whenever he receives a similar “call”.

Earlier in the day, Singh also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple.