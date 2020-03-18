Digvijaya Singh detained in Bengaluru after sitting on dharna outside hotel lodging 21 rebel Cong MLAs

Digvijaya Singh, who arrived in Bengaluru today, was received by Congress state president DK Shivakumar. 21 rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are currently lodged at Ramada hotel in the city. The Supreme Court will hear today the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold floor test in the State Assembly.

The Congress has also challenged the "unconstitutional" messages sent by the Governor on three occasions to conduct the floor test in the absence of 16 MLAs. The MLAs have urged the apex court that they have already tendered resignations therefore floor test cannot be withheld under the pretext of their unavailability. The Congress contests this argument by stating that 22 MLAs who represent 22 constituencies almost 10 per cent of the total seats have purportedly resigned and the electorate of these constituencies are completely unrepresented.

(Inputs from Agencies)