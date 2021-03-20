Dignitaries to wear custom-designed 'Khadi Mujib jackets' during PM Modi's Bangladesh visit next week

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of other dignitaries travel to Bangladesh at the end of this month, there will be a certain uniformity to their dress code. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has supplied 100 custom-designed “Mujib Jackets” that will be the attire of dignitaries during the visit of the Prime Minister.

Much like the iconic Nehru jacket, the favoured attire of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's first Prime Minister and President, enjoys immense popularity till date. A sleeveless high-necked coat with two pockets on the lower half and a front pocket on the left as well as six buttons, it is popular in Bangladesh.

Now, the Mujib coat is set gain wider following as the leaders of the two countries come together for “Mujib Borsho”, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The invitation had been issued several months earlier for PM Modi to join the celebrations on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.