Didi will be left alone by the time polls come: Shah

Kolkata: In a high pitched political drama, former Trinamool Congress(TMC) MLA and Mamata’s close aide Suvendu Adhikari was among the 11 MLAs to join BJP, while sharing stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his West Midnapore rally on Saturday. “Suvendu Adhikari left TMC due to corruption, so you feel he switched sides. By the time the elections come, you will be left alone. This is just the beginning,” said Shah after Adhikari shared the stage with him while formally joining the saffron party.

In a big jolt for the ruling TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a total of 11 TMC MLAs, 1 former and 1 present TMC MP joined the saffron party on TMC's turf. It is a wakeup call for the TMC, which is struggling to retain its partymen ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. The BJP is looking to capture 200 of 294 seats.

Adhikari reached out to his supporters as a BJP leader. “For the happiness of many, for the welfare of many. Following these ideals, BJP has accepted me. Amit Shah is my older brother. My association with him goes back a long way,” said Suvendu Adhikari who called Mamata's nephew and TMC MP a corrupt leader.

Shah lashed out at the West Bengal TMC administration for the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy on December 10 in Kolkata. He said, “Naddaji’s convoy was attacked by stones. If they think we will get scared, we say the more violence you do the more strongly the BJP workers will stand up against you. We have lost 300 BJP workers in political killings.”

"How many people will you kill? The whole of Bengal is standing against you Didi. We all want to bring in change in Bengal . All I want to say, is that the problems of farmers, labourers of Bengal to stop the bombings in Bengal. All this can be done by the BJP under Modi ji's leadership.”

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee addressed a press conference to hit out at the BJP. “The most corrupt party meeting was held today on Midnapore ground. It was empty. When Dilip (Ghosh) started speaking, it became emptier. By the time Amit Shah spoke, no one wanted to listen to him. Garbage of lies," said Kalyan Banerjee.

Banerjee also lashed out at Shah for having lunch at a farmer's house in Belachuri village of West Midnapore district ahead of the rally. “In Delhi you can see farmers revolting. Those who are going against BJP, they say people are arrogant. Just because you go to a farmer’s house does not mean you become their friend,” added the TMC MP.

The TMC is trying hard to salvage the party and prevent more people from the party fold deflecting towards the saffron party. On Sunday, Shah will visit Vishva Bharati at Shantiniketan followed by a roadshow in Bolpur.