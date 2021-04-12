'Didi o didi...': PM Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee amid polls; says people of Bengal want 'asol poribartan'

With polling underway for the West Bengal Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out yet again at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ahead of the fifth phase of polling, the PM held a rally in Bardhaman even as Home Minister Amit Shah led a road show in Kalimpong.

"Didi's bitterness and anger are increasing daily. You have eliminated TMC in just four phases of polls. You have hit so many fours and sixes that the BJP has already scored a century. Those who were thinking of playing khela with you had to face khela themselves. Won't Didi be angry then," the PM jibed.

Contending that West Bengal wanted "ashol poribartan (actual development)" Modi urged the Chief Minister to "unload her anger" on him. "Abuse me all you want. But don't insult Bengal's dignity and tradition. Bengal won't tolerate your arrogance, tolabaaz, cut money syndicate," he alleged, accusing the TMC government of "making a mess" over the last decade.

Referring to the Congress and the Left regime in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said, "Didi's entire team has been asked to go out of the field by the people of Bengal. She knows once Congress and Left went out of Bengal, they never came back. Didi once you go, will never come back again. TMC is going to lose."