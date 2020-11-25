Didi: Let BJP arrest me, I’ll ensure TMC win from jail

Kolkata

The time has finally come for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to kickstart her poll campaign for the forthcoming 2021 Assembly election. During her visit to Bankura where administrative meetings were held, Mamata threw an open challenge to the saffron party, saying, “If BJP has guts, let them arrest me. I will ensure Trinamool Congress's (TMC) victory in polls from jail itself.”

Mamata was speaking in context of the Saradha chit fund scam and Narada sting operation where characters resembling TMC leaders were seen taking money ahead of the 2016 Assembly poll. “The BJP is not a political party but garbage of lies. At the time of elections, they bring up the issue of Narada and Saradha to intimidate TMC leaders," she added.

The TMC supremo accused the BJP of poaching its leaders by offering money. "They are calling TMC workers and offering money. They are saying, we will give you Rs2 crore, come over. They told an MLA, I will give you Rs15 lakh now, Rs15 lakh later. Is this a political party? They are a disgrace,” continued Mamata.