'Didi is asking for minority votes openly but EC...': PM Modi rubbishes Mamata Banerjee's 'central forces are intimidating voters' claim

Cooch Behar/ Howrah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing two public rallies said that at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is threatening people, the BJP is giving a clarion call to serve the people of West Bengal.

Addressing a public rally at Cooch Behar, Modi said that the West Bengal Chief Minister is openly asking for minority votes but the Election Commission of India didn’t send her any notice.

“I am the Prime Minister but despite being the PM if I ask for Hindu votes openly the ECI will send me notice yet Mamata didi claims that the ECI is run by BJP,” slammed Modi.

Taking a jibe at TMC’s claim that Prime Minister is taunting Mamata Banerjee by his call ‘Didi-o-Didi’, Modi from Howrah’s rally said that he loves to learn languages and after becoming the Prime Minister he writes to all CMs and MPs greeting them in their mother language.