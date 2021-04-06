'Didi is asking for minority votes openly but EC...': PM Modi rubbishes Mamata Banerjee's 'central forces are intimidating voters' claim

Cooch Behar/ Howrah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing two public rallies said that at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is threatening people, the BJP is giving a clarion call to serve the people of West Bengal.
Addressing a public rally at Cooch Behar, Modi said that the West Bengal Chief Minister is openly asking for minority votes but the Election Commission of India didn’t send her any notice.
“I am the Prime Minister but despite being the PM if I ask for Hindu votes openly the ECI will send me notice yet Mamata didi claims that the ECI is run by BJP,” slammed Modi.
Taking a jibe at TMC’s claim that Prime Minister is taunting Mamata Banerjee by his call ‘Didi-o-Didi’, Modi from Howrah’s rally said that he loves to learn languages and after becoming the Prime Minister he writes to all CMs and MPs greeting them in their mother language.
“I always wrote didi letters in Bengali and she replied in Gujarati. This is the culture of India. But didi always looks for an issue to hit back,” added Modi claiming that the large turnout in votes in the first two phases prove that BJP will form the next state government in West Bengal.
Rubbishing Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the central forces are intimidating voters, the PM said that using the central forces the TMC supremo came to power in 2011.
“Using these central forces and EVM she came to power and has ruled West Bengal for the last 10 years without doing anything for the state. She had started a new tax system which is nephew service tax. More scams are yet to get in open. Now sensing defeat she is maligning the central forces and EVM,” further mentioned the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing rallies termed Modi a ‘liar’ and claimed that the BJP didn’t do anything for those states which are ruled by BJP.
“The BJP claimed that they will start Narayani sena but after doing RTI the BJP replied that they have no plans to do so. They (BJP) are a group of liars. Due to the election the top BJP leaders are coming to West Bengal and after the election they will not be seen,” mentioned the TMC supremo.
Notably, Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan while campaigning for the TMC on Tuesday said that the culture and heritage of West Bengal and Bengali language will be saved if the Trinamool Congress comes back to power.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)