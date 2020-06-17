Did television journalist Shweta Singh really criticise the Indian Army as social media suggests?

The video is in fact two minutes long. And Sardana and Singh are having a discussion that begins with Sardana saying, “The Centre will have to explain to parties the current situation. Is this India vs China, BJP vs China or Indian Army vs Chinese Army? This isn’t a situation that should be mocked.”

To which Singh says, “This isn’t a situation where you ask questions after something has occurred. There are a few questions to be answered here. Firstly, if the People’s Liberation Army entered Indian territory and our soldiers were sleeping, then it’s on the Army and not on the government because the government is not on patrolling duty, the Army is. Our Army has enough independence to take critical decisions on its own that it doesn’t need a political master to tell it what to do. If the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) moves and the Indian Army reached the spot, and yet despite this the Chinese enter, then it is on the onus of the Army,” she said.

She, however, added that the situation was sensitive and the unit present along the LAC knew best the actual situation. “They understand what a war-like situation is and they will be the last people to escalate anything into war. However, we’ll need to put politics aside and wait for the situation to de-escalate. After that, we can ask the government all the questions we want,” she said.

Watch the full video here: