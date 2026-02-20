Did Nehru Invite RSS For Republic Day Parade In 1963 As Shown In Shatak: Sang Ke 100 Varsh Film?

Shatak (2026) | ADA 260/Panorama Studios

Mumbai: The film Shatak: Sang Ke 100 Varsh hit the big screens on Friday as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is celebrating its 100-year journey.

The film, which is the first part of the series of movies, documents the crucial phases of RSS' 100-year-long journey from its inception to the existential challenges it faced during the Emergency.

The film appears heavily dependent on AI tools to narrate the RSS' history during pre- and post-Independent India and its contribution to nation-building, which has not been talked about much in the past.

The film also narrates anecdotes which would be hard to believe in the current day and age. One such story shown in the film, which has been a point of contention for a long time, is of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, under whose government the RSS was banned after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948, had invited RSS for the Republic Day parade.

What Is Claimed In The Film?

The film shows that Nehru did not quite like the RSS, but was impressed with the organisation's efforts during the Indo-Sino 1962 war, where RSS volunteers had donated blood to the Indian armed forces and set up medical camps.

The film shows Nehru was impressed by this and thousands of RSS volunteers were invited to march in uniform during the 1963 Republic Day parade.

Earlier Claims By BJP Leader

On 15 August 2025, when PM Modi had hailed RSS from the Red Fort, BJP leader Amit Malviya had taken to X and said, "In 1963, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru invited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to join the Republic Day parade and called it “an organisation of patriots.” As the RSS marks 100 years, it is fitting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentions it from the Red Fort. India’s public discourse today is shaped by RSS ideology — while the Congress is detached not only from the realities of our times but also from Nehru himself."

Did Nehru Really Invite RSS?

According to an RTI response filed by India Today in 2018, the defence ministry said, “It is informed that records relating to the composition of the Republic Day parade 1963 are not available.”

However, in 2022, countering the RTI report, senior RSS leader J Nandakumar had said that RSS participation in the parade was a well-documented one and it was published by the newspaper Hindustan at that time. The photographs of the volunteers were also published, he added.

Centre Releases Commemorative Stamp

In October 2025, the Centre released a commemorative stamp in tribute, recalling RSS volunteers proudly marching in the 1963 Republic Day parade.

RSS Role In Dadra & Nagar Haveli Liberation

The film also shows how Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which was under Portuguese rule even many years after India's Independence, was liberated with the efforts of RSS and its volunteers.

In 1954, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers, led by Sudhir Phadke, played a key role in liberating Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) from Portuguese rule. Legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar supported the cause by performing a fundraiser concert in Pune, which provided funds to purchase weapons for the liberation fighters.

Over 100 Swayamsevaks, alongside the Azad Gomantak Dal, organised an armed, coordinated attack to drive out the Portuguese on August 1-2, 1954.

The rebellion forced the Portuguese to surrender and the Indian tricolour was hoisted in Silvassa on August 2, 1954. The Dadra & Nagar Haveli Liberation episode is an important chapter of India's history which continues to remain unknown to many.

The film ends with a "to be continued" message indicating a second part of the film. The film is directed by Aashish Mall. Cast: Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel. The narration of the film is done by Ajay Devgan. The film is currently running in theatres.