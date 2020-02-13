Did Nehru intend to exclude Patel from Cabinet? FM S Jaishankar, Guha, Tharoor and Co battle it out

Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, historian Ramachandra Guha, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh were involved in a Twitter war on Thursday, on whether or not did Jawaharlal Nehru intend to exclude Sardar Vallabhai Patel from his Cabinet.

It all started after Jaishankar posted a picture of him launching Narayani Basu’s biography VP Menon : The Unsung Architect of Modern India on Wednesday. He tweeted,"Released an absorbing biography of VP Menon by @narayani_basu. Sharp contrast between Patel's Menon and Nehru's Menon. Much awaited justice done to a truly historical figure."

In a series of tweets, the Foreign Minister said that he learnt from the book that Nehru did not want Patel in his Cabinet in 1947 and omitted him from the initial Cabinet list. "Clearly, a subject for much debate," he added.