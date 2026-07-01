'Dialogue Remains The Only Viable Way': 117 Eminent Indians, Pakistanis Write To PMs Modi And Sharif Seeking Peace Initiative

A group of 117 prominent Indians and Pakistanis, including senior politicians, former diplomats, academics, journalists and civil society leaders, has jointly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to revive diplomatic engagement, restore bilateral ties and resume dialogue between the two countries.

The joint appeal, dated June 30, 2026, has been signed by 61 Indians and 56 Pakistanis. It comes more than a year after Operation Sindoor, amid continuing strains in India-Pakistan relations.

Prominent Signatories From Both Sides

Among the Indian signatories are Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and former RAW chief AS Dulat, along with several academics, journalists and civil society members.

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On the Pakistani side, the appeal has been endorsed by former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, noted nuclear physicist and peace activist Pervez Hoodbhoy, and several former diplomats, scholars and public intellectuals.

The signatories largely comprise opposition leaders, Kashmiri political figures, former officials and peace advocates rather than members of the ruling establishments in either country.

'The People Of Both Countries Deserve A Future Defined By Peace'

In the letter titled Appeal to the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan by Concerned Citizens, the signatories stressed that India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of the world's population, the majority of whom are young.

"The people of both countries deserve a future defined by peace, development, connectivity and cooperation, rather than perpetual mistrust and confrontation," the letter states.

The appeal argues that decades of hostility have prevented both nations from realising their full potential while imposing heavy social, economic and human costs on their citizens.

According to the signatories, sustained dialogue and engagement remain the only practical path to resolving long-standing disputes and building a stable and prosperous South Asia.

Appeal Calls For Restoration Of Diplomatic Ties

The group has urged both governments to take immediate confidence-building measures, including restoring full diplomatic relations, appointing High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, and resuming regular visa services.

The appeal also seeks the revival of structured bilateral dialogue covering all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. It recommends revisiting the framework negotiated between 2004 and 2007 while pursuing demilitarisation and de-escalation, alongside addressing the legitimate security concerns of both countries.

Push For Trade, Connectivity And People-To-People Exchanges

The signatories have also called for reopening the Attari-Wagah land border for trade and travel, restoring the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service, and reviving other cross-border transport links.

Additionally, they have urged both governments to reopen airspace for commercial airlines, resume rail and bus services, facilitate religious pilgrimages, including access to Kartarpur Sahib, and promote greater cultural, academic and people-to-people exchanges.

The appeal concludes that rebuilding trust through sustained engagement would not only reduce tensions but also create greater opportunities for economic growth and regional prosperity.