Dhurandhar 2 Fever: Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Along With 498 Police Officers Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer Film

Meerut: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is ruling at the box office and basking in the glory of success.

People from all walks of life are enjoying the film, including policemen who work tirelessly day and night to maintain law and order. Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey, along with 498 sub-inspectors, went to watch the film, reported Hindi news portals.

Notably, the Aditya Dhar-directed film also features a small scene with a character resembling a former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP).

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SSP Avinash Pandey arrived at Wave Cinema in a shopping mall on Delhi Road with 498 inspectors. Pandey had booked two halls of the multiplex for this special screening. The inspectors expressed their gratitude to SSP Avinash Pandey for organising the event.

The film also features a character that resembles the late Atiq Ahmed, former Lok Sabha MP and mafia figure.

Dhurandhar 2 depicts an alleged direct link between Atiq Ahmed and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In just seven days, the movie has crossed the Rs 600-crore mark at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,000 crore.