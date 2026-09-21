Dharmasthala Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders Fresh Probe Into Sowjanya’s 2012 Death, Sets 3-Month Deadline

Supreme Court of India | File image| PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a fresh investigation into the 2012 rape and murder of 17-year-old Sowjanya in Ujire, near Dharmasthala in Karnataka. The court has directed that the reinvestigation be completed within three months, with a report submitted before it, according to India Today.

The latest order marks a significant development in the nearly 14-year-old case, which has witnessed multiple investigations, the acquittal of the sole accused and persistent demands from the victim’s family for the identification of the actual perpetrators.

Reports indicate that officers involved in the earlier investigations should not be part of the new probe team.

Sowjanya Rape-Murder Case: A Timeline Of Investigations

Sowjanya, a 17-year-old student, was raped and murdered in October 2012. The case was initially investigated by the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI subsequently arrested Santhosh Rao, who was named as the sole accused in the case. However, on June 16, 2023, a special CBI court acquitted him, ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also directed the constitution of an acquittal committee to examine whether action was warranted against officers over alleged investigative lapses.

Sowjanya’s family continued to maintain that the actual perpetrators had not been identified and that crucial evidence had been overlooked during the investigation.

Karnataka High Court Dismissed Reinvestigation Plea

Seeking a fresh probe, Sowjanya’s mother, Kusumavathi, approached the Karnataka High Court. However, her plea was dismissed in August 2024.

She subsequently moved the Supreme Court, seeking further investigation into her daughter’s rape and murder, according to The News Minute.

The case returned to the spotlight in July 2026, when a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva criticised the CBI’s handling of the investigation.

According to Deccan Herald, the bench described the investigation as “poor” and “non-independent” and questioned whether the agency could continue handling the case. The court also indicated that a state-led investigation, potentially through a Special Investigation Team (SIT), could be considered. It had reserved its judgment at the time.

Sowjanya’s Mother Welcomes Supreme Court Order

Reacting to the latest development, Kusumavathi welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, saying it had renewed her hope of securing justice after years of waiting.

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She reiterated her demand for the actual perpetrators to be identified and punished.

The fresh investigation comes after years of legal proceedings and continued efforts by Sowjanya’s family to seek answers about her death.

The Sowjanya rape-murder case is separate from the broader Dharmasthala mass-burial allegations, which led to a separate SIT investigation in 2025–2026.