Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, greetings, images to share with your loved ones on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of five-day-long Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on November 13.

‘Dhanteras’ is derived from two words ‘Dhan’ meaning ‘wealth’ and ‘teras’ meaning ‘13th day’. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. On this day, people worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi had emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold and wealth, during the churning of the sea, which is also known as Samudra-Manthan.

On the day of Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth, fortune, and prosperity. Buying gold, silver, jewellery, gadgets, clothes are considered auspicious on the day of Dhanteras.

On the occasion of Dhanteras here’s a collection of wishes and greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook with your near and dear ones.