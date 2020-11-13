Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, greetings, images to share with your loved ones on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of five-day-long Diwali festivities. This year, it will be celebrated on November 13.
‘Dhanteras’ is derived from two words ‘Dhan’ meaning ‘wealth’ and ‘teras’ meaning ‘13th day’. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. On this day, people worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi had emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold and wealth, during the churning of the sea, which is also known as Samudra-Manthan.
On the day of Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth, fortune, and prosperity. Buying gold, silver, jewellery, gadgets, clothes are considered auspicious on the day of Dhanteras.
On the occasion of Dhanteras here’s a collection of wishes and greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook with your near and dear ones.
May your life is full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts you have ever wished for. Happy Dhanteras!
May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber bless your business, your house, your life and you! Happy Dhanteras!
Make it a memorable Dhanteras by buying gold and silver and celebrating the auspicious occasion virtually with your loved ones!
Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour, Matchstick for a minute, But a wish can glow days forever, So here is my wish for glowing Dhanteras and glowing life.
Dhanteras
D: Dhan
H: Health
A: Anand
N: Nature
T: Talent
E: Enjoyment
R: Romance
A: Aitbar
S: Subhagya
Happy Dhanteras!
May this Dhanteras endow you with opulence and prosperity,
Happiness comes to your steps,
Wishing you and your family ‘Happy Dhanteras’!
May this Dhanteras light up new dreams,
Fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,
Different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful,
And fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments.
Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.
May this Dhanteras celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity.
Happiness comes at your steps,
Wishing many bright future in your life.
Happy Dhanteras!
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)