DGP Acts After 25 Days’ Leave: IPS Aditi Singh’s Charge Handed To Subordinate

Himachal Pradesh Police has reassigned the responsibilities of 2021-batch IPS officer Aditi Singh after she reportedly went on repeated leave, affecting official work.

The directive was issued by Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, who ordered that her duties be handed over to a subordinate officer to ensure smooth functioning of the department. Singh is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Northern Range of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) in Dharamshala.

According to official records, Singh was on leave for a total of 25 days between January 8 and February 22. The order notes that frequent and prolonged absences disrupted administrative functioning in her office, prompting the decision.

Media reports detail that she took a combination of casual and medical leave from January 8 to 12, followed by another spell from January 16 to 19. She again remained on leave from February 8 to 22.

Originally from Meerut’s Kankarkhera area in Uttar Pradesh, Singh completed her schooling at Sophia Girls School. She cleared the UPSC examination in her first attempt during the Covid period, securing an All India Rank of 679 and joining the IPS. After being allotted the Himachal Pradesh cadre, she served in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district and later as Additional SP in Dharamshala before her current posting in the vigilance bureau.