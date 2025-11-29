 DGCA Issues Airworthiness Directive Banning Operation Of Multiple Airbus A320 Family Models Over Safety Software Concerns
ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an airworthiness directive banning the use of multiple models of Airbus family of aircrafts following concerns over safety risk regarding a software update by the company. | X @Turbinetraveler

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an airworthiness directive banning the use of multiple models of Airbus family of aircrafts following concerns over safety risk regarding a software update by the company.

"This is to be ensured that no person shall operation the product which falls under the applicability of this mandoatroy modification except those which are in accordance with the compliance to requirement of Mandatory Modifciation(s)/application Airworthiness Directive(s)," read the order issued Assistant Director (Airworthiness) Nishikant Sharma.

The Airworthiness directive is also applicable for multiple other models of Airbus aircraft, including A319-111, A319-112, A319-113, A319-114, A319-115, A319-131, A319-132, A319-133, A319-151N, A319-153N, A319- 171N, A319-173N, A320-211, A320-212, A320-214, A320-215, A320- 216, A320- 231, A320-232, A320-233, A320-251N, A320-252N, A320-253N, A320-271N, A320-272N, A320- 273N, A321-211, A321- 212, A321-213, A321-231, A321-232, A321-251N, A321-252N, A321- 253N, A321-251NX, A321-252NX, A321-253NX, A321-271N, A321- 272N, A321-271NX and A321-272NX.

Airbus has ordered immediate repairs of thousands of aircraft globally from its A320 fleet, with multiple airlines in India also facing flight disruptions. It is estimated that around 6000 aircrafts around the world will be impacted. The order by the company companies following an incident with an A320 aircraft which uncovered a potential "solar radiation risk," which might corrupt data critical flight controls.

Airbus has said it has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in service which may be impacted.

The statement added that Airbus has worked proactively with aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT). The measure is intended to implement available software and hardware protection and ensure the fleet remains safe to fly. The AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the statement added.

This might impact air travel across several routes in the country, as domestic carriers Air India and IndiGo announced potential delays and schedule adjustments following a technical directive issued by Airbus for its global A320 family fleet.

In a post on X, Air India wrote it is "aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators," noting that the requirement will involve a "software/hardware realignment" on part of its fleet.

IndiGo too has confirmed that it is working closely with Airbus to implement the necessary mandated updates across its A320 aircraft and ensure the fleet remains safe to operate.

An IndiGo spokesperson said, "We are aware of a notification issued by Airbus, the manufacturer of the majority of our fleet, pertaining to the A320-family. We are working closely with Airbus to ensure implementation as per Airbus's notification. While we carry out the necessary inspections, we are making every effort to minimise disruptions. We regret any inconvenience this unforeseen situation may cause to our customers and appreciate their understanding. IndiGo is committed to the safety of its customers and staff, and treats safety as its topmost priority."

