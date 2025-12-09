 DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions
The DGCA has ordered IndiGo to cut its flight schedule by 5% due to widespread disruptions since December 1, 2025. The reduction affects high-demand routes under the ongoing winter schedule, where IndiGo operates over 2,200 daily flights. IndiGo must submit a revised schedule by Wednesday 5 pm, following government directives to ease operational strain.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Tuesday said it has reduced IndiGo's flight schedule by 5 per cent, following large-scale flight disruptions since December 1, 2025.

The order to this effect was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to the statement.

IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by 5 pm, Wednesday, it added.

The DGCA order follows the Civil Aviation Minister's statement on Monday that the government will reduce the number of routes IndiGo is operating under the ongoing winter schedule.

As part of the Winter schedule for 2025-26, the airline has been operating over 2,200 flights per day.

