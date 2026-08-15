DGCA Audit Exposes Serious Safety Lapses In Himalayan Helicopter Operations

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) | File Pic

Mumbai: A series of high-altitude safety audits conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has uncovered alarming operational and regulatory lapses among key helicopter operators in the treacherous Himalayan region. The findings revealed systemic gaps ranging from unmonitored pilot fatigue to uncoordinated slot timings.

Six Helicopter Accidents In Uttarakhand Prompt High-Altitude Safety Reviews

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of six helicopter accidents reported in the region between 2023 and 2025 – all concentrated in the state of Uttarakhand – uncovering severe compliance lapses. In 2025, eight special safety audits were conducted by the aviation regulator targeting major operators flying in high-altitude, difficult Himalayan terrains. The operators included Transbharat Aviation, Himalayan Heli Services, Arrow Aircraft Sales & Charters, Aryan Aviation, Thumby Aviation, Kestrel Aviation Pawan Hans and Global Vectra Helicorp.

The salient findings annexed to the ministry's response highlight critical breakdowns in safety protocols. It noted that operators failed to ensure effective monitoring of flight duty time limitations (FDTL) and lacked effective implementation of operations circular (OC) 02 of 2023, which governs pilgrimage flying procedures in the region. While the internal safety audit reports along with action taken reports (ATRs) were not being forwarded to the DGCA, slot allotment timings for flying operations were also not maintained systematically.

The DGCA audits highlighted that certifying staff followed no standardised procedures when closing maintenance packages, calibration agencies failed to meet civil aviation requirements (CAR) and Airborne Image Recording System (AIRS) data went unanalysed on multiple occasions. Moreover, it also highlighted that the emergency response plan (ERP) at Guptkashi lacked essential emergency contact details and disabled aircraft removal procedures. At the Sahastradhara heliport, pilots were subjected to breath analyser (BA) tests in the open near aircraft due to the absence of a designated facility.

To mitigate risks in the unpredictable mountain environment, the DGCA has tightened operational restrictions. Controls now include strict aircraft weight limits at high-altitude helipads, capped hourly shuttle flights, daily charter caps, restricted helicopter counts at shrine helipads and mandatory use of AAI-promulgated ‘Kopter Routes’ utilising GPS navigation.

The Ministry highlighted several technological mandates currently in place, including mandatory real-time satellite tracking feed monitored directly at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sahastradhara.

The Ministry has also deployment Automated Weather Observing Systems (AWOS) alongside live-feed weather cameras accessible via web and mobile apps.

The Ministry clarified that Terrain Awareness and Warning Systems (TAWS/EGPWS) and Health Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS) are not mandated for these flights, as mountain operations in the region are primarily undertaken by single-engine helicopters flying under visual flight rules (VFR).

In the event of an emergency, real-time positional data from mandatory heli-trackers allows the Sahastradhara control center to pinpoint an aircraft's last known position instantly. Search and rescue operations remain coordinated by state authorities utilizing the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and Defence Force assets.