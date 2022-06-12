e-Paper Get App

Development of villages essential to achieve goal of making India '5-trillion dollar' economy: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Over 250 students received their management degrees in rural management during the ceremony.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses 41st convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) here in Gujarat. | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the development of villages is essential to achieve the goal of making India a “five trillion dollar economy”.

“I am of the firm belief that development of the country is not possible without the development of its villages,” Shah said, while addressing the 41st convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) here in Gujarat.

“Mahatma Gandhi had said the soul of the country is in our villages and I firmly believe that,” the Union minister said.

“If villages are prosperous, self-reliant and with good facilities, the country will be prosperous. It will help achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and making India a five trillion dollar economy,” he said.

Shah said he is excited to see so many students are passing out from the IRMA and will work for the rural development and management.

“You will help in achieving the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. You can work for your personal development, but you will also have to take an oath today when you are passing out that you will also work for the development of our rural areas,” the Union minister said.

He listed the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for rural development.

The rural managers will play an important role in rural development, Shah said while addressing the function.

The Modi government established the cooperation ministry, which will help achieve rural development, he added.

