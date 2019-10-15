Deve Gowda praises PM Modi for Statue of Unity

Bengaluru: Acknowledging JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda lauding his efforts towards constructing the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the former PM’s recent visit to the Statue of Unity.

Gowda, who has been openly critical of the BJP and Modi in the past, also had recently appreciated Modi for plogging barefoot at a beach in Mamallapuram and termed it “inspiring.”

The former prime minister’s repeated appreciation for Modi and his party’s conduct during the recently concluded Assembly session has given rise to speculation within the state’s political circles that JD(S) was going soft on the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“Former Prime Minister Shri H D Deve Gowda praised the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for making of the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat,” a post on the Prime Minister’s official website said.

Gowda recalled Ahmedabad airport was renamed as Sardar Vallabhai Patel International airport and that a memorial for the former Union Home Minister was built in his home town at Nadiad, Gujarat in the past, it said.

These have been brought to a logical end by the construction of worlds tallest statue for the Iron Man of India, it said.

In the visitor’s book, Gowda said, “it is one of the great spots... which will be remembered for the contribution made by Shri Sardar Patel to bring (about) unity of the Nation as Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister...”

He said it had been made more attractive and indigenous and that is why people across the globe are visiting these places and enjoying the beauty of both the Statue of Unity as well as Sardar Sarovar Dam, the post said.