Detained leaders in Jammu and Kashmir will be free in less than 18 months: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of state in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said that the political leaders that are detained in Jammu and Kashmir will be released in less than 18 months. This is the first statement on release of the detained leaders from a senior functionary in the Union government.

According to Indian Express report, the ‘less than 18 months’ is an apparent reference to Emergency, when leaders of all Opposition parties were jailed. Singh said while speaking at an event in Katra on Sunday that the statehood will be restored in 72 years which is a reference to continuation of Article 370. He further added that as the situation normalises the statehood will be restored of Jammu and Kashmir.