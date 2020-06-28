Despite Cong being not in power, RGF attracts big names of India Inc as donors

New Delhi: Despite the Congress being out of power for more than six years now, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi attracts the top names of India Inc who have made donations to the foundation.

Many big names of India Inc have lined up to make donations to RGF in recent years. The Congress and UPA have been out of power at the Centre since 2014.

However, the corporate donor interest has continued and a perusal of records shows many big names. The latest RGF annual report for 2018-19 lists donors which include Bharat Forge, Bharti Foundation, Christy Friedgram Industry, DCM Shriram Ltd., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Max India Foundation, Patton International Ltd., Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, Tata Steel Limited, Torrent Power Limited and TVS Motor Company Limited.

The donor list only mentions names and the amounts donated are not mentioned. For the year, 2017-18 the donors are Tata Steel Limited, DCM Shriram Ltd., Max India Foundation, Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, Patton International Ltd., Muthoot Finance Limited, Bharat Forge Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. and Christy Friedgram Industry.

For 2016-17, the donors include DCM Shriram Ltd., Patton International Ltd., GVK Airport Foundation, Bharat Forge Ltd., Max India Foundation, Tata Steel Ltd., Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, Yes Bank Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. and Christy Friedgram Industry.

For the year, 2015-2016, the donors include Bharat Forge Ltd., DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd., GVK Airport Foundation, Induslnd Bank, Max India Foundation, Patton International Ltd., Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, SRF Limited and Tata Steel Ltd.