Desperately seeking justice, lost job, old man attempts self-immolation inside BJP office

An old man in Lucknow, harassed by his landlord and desperately seeking justice, tried to immolate himself inside the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. The victim had accused his landlord of harassment and was asking the police to lodge a case in this regard.

After his repeated efforts failed to yield results, Balram Tiwari, a retrenched contractual employee from the electricity department, reached the BJP office in front of the state assembly on Friday night and immolated himself.

The policemen deployed there tried to dose fire and took him to the nearby hospital where he was admitted in the burn ward. According to police, Balram Tiwari has got nearly 60 per cent burn injuries and his condition is serious.

After this incident, police swung into action and registered an FIR against the landlord of Balram Tiwari. An FIR has been lodged in Thakurganj police station in Lucknow against the landlord and his kins for instigating Balram to commit suicide and harassment.