'Derogatory, Communal In Nature': Delhi HC Seeks Centre, Rana Ayyub’s Response On Plea To Remove Tweets | File Image

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and journalist Rana Ayyub on a plea seeking removal of her alleged objectionable social media posts. The matter will next be heard on May 19.

The plea, filed by petitioner Amita Sachdeva, seeks the takedown of tweets allegedly posted by Ayyub, claiming they are derogatory and offensive. Social media platform X has already filed its response before the court.

Delhi Police, Centre’s Stand

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for Delhi Police, informed the court that a request has been sent to the concerned ministry for necessary action. Authorities said steps would be taken in accordance with the law.

Allegations Against Tweets

The petitioner has alleged that the tweets contain objectionable remarks against Hindu deities, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and the Indian Army.

The High Court observed that the posts appear “derogatory, inflammatory and communal” in nature.

Ayyub Challenges Maintainability

Counsel for Ayyub argued that the petition itself is not maintainable and said a detailed response would be filed on this aspect.

Earlier, a Saket District Court had directed registration of an FIR based on the complaint.

Following the order, Delhi Police registered a case in January 2025 under IPC sections 153A, 295A, and 505 at Cyber Police Station, South District.

Complaint Details

The complainant alleged that Ayyub used her X (formerly Twitter) account to post offensive content over several years, including remarks about Hindu deities and a 2015 post allegedly defaming Savarkar.