Deoghar ropeway accident: PM Modi to interact with all those who were involved in rescue operations at 8 pm today

At 8 pm on today (Wednesday, April 13), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with personnel of Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Jharkhand's Deoghar, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Meanwhile, all the tourists trapped in cable cars in Jharkhand's Deoghar district were rescued by 2 PM on Tuesday even as one more person fell down from a helicopter while being winched up, taking the death toll in the incident to three, officials said.

Rescue operations spread over 46 hours ended as all the 60 passengers stranded in cable cars due to an accident on a ropeway at Trikut hills around 4 PM on Sunday were evacuated by two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

Fourteen of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for more than 40 hours, were rescued during the day.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration. Food and water were supplied to the stranded people using drones.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the Deoghar cable car incident. Also, a high-level inquiry committee has been asked to investigate.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren who chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday directed officials to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the Trikut hills ropeway accident in Deoghar district and to include experts related to the ropeway in the committee constituted," a CMO statement said.

In the meeting directions were also given to register an FIR regarding Trikut Hills ropeway accident, it added.

