Dense fog in North India: Low visibility affects transport, 16 trains running late today

Delays in the arrival of trains led to an increase in the misery of the passengers as they waited at the New Delhi railway station for hours.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Representative image | File
Delhi: Almost 16 trains were running late on Friday due to foggy conditions in most of north India, affecting visibility.

List of delayed trains:

According to officials of Northern Railway, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town-Delhi Farakka Express, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Balrampur -Gwalior Sushasan Express, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal SaptKranti Superfast Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pardesh Sampark Kranti Express, Hyderabad Deccan Nampally-New Delhi Telangana Express, are running late by up to 1 hour.

Fog prevails in national capital

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed shallow fog on Friday morning with Safdarjung and Palam recording a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department on Friday.

Earlier, IMD on Wednesday informed that fresh western disturbances would affect the western Himalayan region from January 20 to January 26.

"An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from January 21 to January 25. Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24," the IMD said in a statement.

Hailstorms predicted in northern states

The weather office further added that a light to moderate hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.

