Demolition 100% successful: Edifice official Chetan Dutta, Noida Twin Towers blaster

The Edifice official Chetan Dutta said that the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was 100 per cent successful.

Expressing that he was "just 70 metres" away from the building, Dutta said, "The demolition was 100 per cent successful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish." "There were ten people in my team, seven foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering," the Edifice Official added.

"Our production was 100 per cent successful. We were crying when we entered the tower after the explosion. Our major concern was Emerald court which is completely safe," he further said.

As the twin towers in Noida were reduced to rubble on Sunday, Supertech maintained that the building plans of the project including the two towers were "approved by the Noida Authority in 2009, which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye-laws announced by the State Government".

The real-estate developer said that while it respects the order by the top court, no deviation from the building plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority.

"The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye-laws announced by the State Government. No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the Building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implementing the same," the statement issued by the developer said.

It further said that the work of demolition has been awarded to a "world-renowned agency".

The Supreme Court had, in its order reaffirmed the order of the Allahabad High Court which stated that Supertech has to demolish the towers at its own expense.

"We have awarded the work of demolition to a world-renowned agency, Edifice Engineering which has expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings," it said.

However, Supertech assured the home buyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and that all other projects will continue. "And we are committed to complete construction and delivering the flats to the allottees as per the scheduled time," it said.

In 2011, the Residents Welfare Association filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court. It was alleged that the UP Apartment Owners Act, 2010 was breached during the construction of the towers. The homeowners claimed that the two towers had less than 16 metres of distance between them which was in violation of the law. The original space designated for the garden in the original plan was allegedly used to erect the twin towers.

In 2012, the Authority approved the new plan proposed in 2009, ahead of the commencement of the hearing in the Allahabad High Court.In April 2014, the Allahabad High Court delivered the judgment in favour of the RWA while also passing an order to demolish the twin towers. It asked Supertech to demolish the towers at its own expense and also refund the money of the homebuyers along with 14 per cent interest.

In May 2014, the Noida Authority and Supertech moved to the Supreme Court stating that the construction of the twin towers was according to the regulations.

In August 2021, however, the Supreme Court affirmed the order of the Allahabad High Court and ordered to demolish the towers while also stating that the construction had been made in violation of the regulations.

Meanwhile, the Supertech twin towers came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunday, thus ending a nine-year-long legal battle.

The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.

Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around.

However, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six Special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels.

"Pollution levels will be recorded before, during and after the explosion. The amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5 will be checked through this machine. Its report will come in the next 24 hours," said a technician, Umesh.