'Delimitation Will Be Political Demonetisation': Shashi Tharoor Slams Govt In Lok Sabha| VIDEO

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday warned that delimitation could turn into “political demonetisation,” drawing a sharp parallel with the disruption caused by 2016 Indian demonetisation.

Speaking during a debate in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor criticised the Centre for linking the implementation of women’s reservation with the contentious exercise of delimitation.

Women’s Reservation ‘Held Hostage’

Participating in the discussion on proposed amendments to the women’s quota law, Tharoor said there is near-unanimous political consensus on granting reservation to women.

However, he argued that tying it to delimitation and the expansion of Parliament effectively delays its implementation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He accused the government of “holding the aspirations of Indian women hostage” to what he described as one of the most complex administrative exercises in the country’s history.

‘Moral Imperative Entangled With Demographic Minefield’

Questioning the government’s approach, Tharoor said the Prime Minister’s promise of “nari shakti” justice comes with conditions that complicate delivery.

He criticised the decision to link the quota to:

Future delimitation

Expansion of Parliament

Population data from the 2011 Census

“Why must we entangle a moral imperative with a demographic minefield?” he asked, stressing that women’s reservation is ready for immediate implementation under the current parliamentary framework.

Delimitation Could Shift Political Power

Tharoor cautioned that delimitation is not just a technical exercise but a significant political shift that can alter power balances across states.

He warned that such a move could strain India’s federal structure, calling it a process “fraught with complications” that may have far-reaching consequences.

Demonetisation Comparison And Warning

Drawing a direct comparison, Tharoor said the government appeared to be pushing delimitation with the same haste seen during demonetisation.

He warned that just as demonetisation caused widespread disruption, delimitation could similarly destabilise the political landscape.

“Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation. Don’t do it,” he said.

Bills Introduced In Lok Sabha

The debate comes after the introduction of key legislations in the Lok Sabha, including

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to modify the women’s quota law, the Delimitation Bill, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill for implementing the quota in Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir