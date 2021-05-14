Delhi's daily cases down to 8,500; state govt announces financial help for families who lost their earning members to COVID-19

He further informed that around 3,000 beds for coronavirus patients have become available in the last 10 days. “However, ICU beds remain almost full,” CM Kejriwal said.

"We have been working in this direction. Around 1,200 more ICU beds are being prepared. More oxygen beds are being added and oxygen cylinders being procured," he said.

But the fight against the coronavirus has not ended and there is no room for leniency, the Chief Minister said in an online press conference.

"I know many children who have lost both their parents. I want to tell them that I am still there. Do not consider yourself an orphan. The government will take care of their studies and upbringing," CM Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi government will extend financial help to families which have lost their earning members to the coronavirus and also bear the cost of education and upbringing of children orphaned by the pandemic.

"I know elderly citizens who have lost their children. They depended on their earnings. I want to tell them that their son (Kejriwal) is alive. The government will help all such families who have lost their earning members," the Chief Minister said.

