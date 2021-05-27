Delhi YouTuber Gaurav Sharma arrested for animal cruelty after making pet dog 'fly' using balloons

A Delhi-based YouTuber was arrested for animal cruelty on Thursday. This comes after he shared a video on the social media platform, which shows his pet dog floating in the air with hydrogen balloons tied on its back.

YouTuber Gaurav Sharma, whose channel is called "GauravZone", had recently uploaded the video, which created huge outrage online.

He has now been arrested for animal cruelty. "YouTuber Gaurav Sharma arrested for cruelty to an animal after he posted a video on social media where he floated up a pet dog in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back, risking its life," Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South), told news agency ANI.