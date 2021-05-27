Delhi YouTuber Gaurav Sharma arrested for animal cruelty after making pet dog 'fly' using balloons

A Delhi-based YouTuber was arrested for animal cruelty on Thursday. This comes after he shared a video on the social media platform, which shows his pet dog floating in the air with hydrogen balloons tied on its back.
YouTuber Gaurav Sharma, whose channel is called "GauravZone", had recently uploaded the video, which created huge outrage online.
He has now been arrested for animal cruelty. "YouTuber Gaurav Sharma arrested for cruelty to an animal after he posted a video on social media where he floated up a pet dog in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back, risking its life," Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South), told news agency ANI.
DCP South Atul Thakur told ANI that Malviya Nagar police station received a complaint from Gaurav Gupta belonging to the "People for Animals Society". He informed that an FIR under section 188 IPC, Disaster Management Act and Section 11(1)(A) and Section 11(1)(D) Prevention to Cruelty to Animal Act was registered in Malviya Nagar police station, and the accused was arrested.
The video was shared on YouTube but was later deleted. In the video, the dog could be seen floating in the air with balloons tied to his back as the YouTuber cheered on the ground.
The 32-old-year YouTuber has 4.15 million subscribers. After deleting the video Gaurav Sharma released another video and apologized. However, the original video went viral on the internet leading to his arrest. "I am also a pet lover...I got influenced by seeing some video from outside. I apologise for that and I will appeal to all of those watching to not get influence by my video," he said in the video.
