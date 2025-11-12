Delhi: Women Brawl Outside Luxury Hotel, Pull Hair And Hurl Abuses; One Gets Dragged By SUV | VIDEO | X

New Delhi: A video filmed outside a Delhi hotel on Ashoka Road has gone viral on social media, showing a violent altercation involving two men and a woman physically restraining another woman dressed in red near roadside bushes.

The clip, shared widely on social media, has crossed over 2,75,000 views and drawn reactions from viewers questioning the conduct of those involved. The vehicle seen during the scuffle is a black SUV, a detail that has intensified debate days after Haryana’s top police officer linked such vehicles to people with “notorious mindset.”

Here's a clip of the now-viral altercation:

📍Delhi - Shangri-La Hotel, Ashoka Road इस वीडियो में दो लड़के और एक लड़की दूसरी लड़की के ऊपर चढ़ कर उसे दबा रहे हैं। कौन सही है और कौन गलत - ये कहना मुश्किल है, लेकिन जो हो रहा है वो बेहद गलत है। दिल्ली पुलिस से अपील है कि इस मामले पर तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाए। और जो भी ये वीडियो… pic.twitter.com/io1QlqTxNo — JIMMY (@Jimmyy__02) November 11, 2025

The clip, recorded at night, begins with a chaotic scene where two men and a woman appear to pin down another woman in red near the hotel’s boundary area. The woman can be seen struggling as the others attempt to restrain her while a small crowd gathers nearby. The woman can also be heard saying, "Leave my sister alone," suggesting the conflict could have potentially been between two sisters. The men can also be seen hurling abuse at the woman in red. As she tries to stop the car, the man holds her hand and drags her as the vehicle moves for a few meters. Police lights are visible towards the end of the video, suggesting that the police arrived at the spot shortly after.

Social media users expressed their concern over the violent nature of the incident. One post accompanying the video read, “Two boys and one girl are climbing on top of another girl and pressing her down. Who is right and who is wrong – it’s hard to say, but what is happening is extremely wrong. An appeal to the Delhi Police to take immediate action.”

Another user claiming to be present that night commented that a party was underway at the hotel, drawing large crowds around 1:00 am. They described the parking area near Janpath as “packed with youngsters,” asking if such gatherings were a regular weekend occurrence at the venue.

Haryana DGP's Remark

The black SUV seen in the video has reignited online criticism of the vehicle’s growing association with reckless behaviour. Several users said that “it’s always Thar drivers” involved in controversial incidents.

This comes soon after Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh’s recent comments that vehicles like SUVs including Thars and Bullet motorcycles are often linked with individuals having a “notorious mindset.” His statement, made in Gurugram on November 8, has since sparked a debate on social media.