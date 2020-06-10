Delhi Weather Update: Thundershower, dust storms hit Delhi, Noida in NCR

Thundershower and dust storms hit Delhi and Noida in the NCR on Wednesday evening, sending social media into a frenzy. According to reports, there was also strong winds in parts of the city.
Skymet took to Twitter and issued a weather alert for the national capital. "Spell of dust storm and thundershower with strong winds will occur over Central, East, West, North, South Delhi, #Noida, #Ghaziabad, #Gurugram, #Faridabad, Jhajjar, #Noida over the districts of Delhi NCR during next 2-4 hours," the tweet read.
Rajdeep Sardesai also took to Twitter to share a picture of several trees that fell due to rain storm in Noida. He wrote: "Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get worse, rain storm in Noida fells several trees across the streets. What next?"
Here are some more visuals provided by the people in the National Capital Region:
