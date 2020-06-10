Delhi Weather Update: Thundershower, dust storms hit Delhi, Noida in NCR

Thundershower and dust storms hit Delhi and Noida in the NCR on Wednesday evening, sending social media into a frenzy. According to reports, there was also strong winds in parts of the city.

Skymet took to Twitter and issued a weather alert for the national capital. "Spell of dust storm and thundershower with strong winds will occur over Central, East, West, North, South Delhi, #Noida, #Ghaziabad, #Gurugram, #Faridabad, Jhajjar, #Noida over the districts of Delhi NCR during next 2-4 hours," the tweet read.