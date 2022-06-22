Delhi wants to replicate the BEST model

File photo

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot wants to replicate the BEST model in Delhi. On Tuesday, he met Lokesh Chandra, general Manager, BEST, and undertook a study of the new ticketing system implemented by BEST in Mumbai.

Confirming the development, Chandra said, "We demonstrated our e ticketing system. After that he praised our system. Apart from that he also studed our day-to-day operation system including e-buses."

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which can be used for railways, metros, buses and all public transport modes across the country, has been recently introduced by BEST.

Apart from that, BEST also providing mobile ticketing facilities to its users and a process of real time monitoring of BEST buses has also been started. Gahlot was also impressed with the BEST's proposed premium bus services and also interacted with a bus conductor.

"Actually he wants to know how BEST is managing its ticketing system, especially during the rush hours," said an officer of BEST.