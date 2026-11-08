Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog On Diwali As AQI Nears Severe Mark, Several Areas Record Above 400

ANI

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Sunday, November 8, as the national capital's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Diwali morning, with several monitoring stations recording readings in the severe range.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at around 384 between 7 am and 8 am. While the overall reading remained in the very poor category, multiple areas recorded AQI levels above 400, raising concerns over worsening pollution during the festival.

Several Delhi Areas Record Severe AQI Levels

Among the worst-affected areas, Jahangirpuri and Punjabi Bagh recorded AQI readings of around 450, among the highest in the city during the morning.

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Other monitoring stations, including RK Puram, IIT Delhi, Bawana and Dwarka, reported readings in the mid-440s. Areas such as CRRI Mathura Road, Chandni Chowk, Siri Fort and North Campus also recorded AQI levels between 410 and 430.

An AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the very poor category, while readings above 400 are classified as severe. The latter can cause respiratory illnesses even among healthy people and pose serious risks to those with existing health conditions.

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Ahead Of Diwali

The pollution levels had already raised concerns on Diwali eve, with the city's 24-hour average AQI recorded at approximately 369 on Saturday, November 7.

The reading placed Delhi in the very poor category and was reported to be among the worst pollution levels recorded on Diwali eve in nearly a decade.

Several monitoring stations had also crossed the 400 mark on Saturday, indicating that the national capital was already experiencing deteriorating air quality before Diwali celebrations began.

Stubble Burning, Vehicular Emissions Among Contributing Factors

A combination of seasonal and weather-related factors has contributed to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution continue to add to the pollutant load. Unfavourable meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds, have further restricted the dispersal of pollutants, allowing them to accumulate over the city.

Firecracker emissions during Diwali celebrations are also expected to add to the pollution burden. Although the Supreme Court permitted the use of green firecrackers during specified time slots, reports of conventional firecrackers being sold and used in some markets have also emerged.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Remain In Force

Meanwhile, restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continue to remain in force across Delhi-NCR to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

The measures include restrictions on construction and demolition activities, curbs on certain categories of vehicles and other pollution-control measures.

According to forecasts issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the very poor or severe category over the next couple of days, with the possibility of further deterioration depending on weather conditions and emission levels.

Health Advisory As Delhi Battles Toxic Air

With pollution levels remaining high, health experts advise residents to minimise prolonged outdoor exposure, particularly during periods of peak pollution.

An AQI in the very poor category can cause respiratory discomfort on prolonged exposure, while severe pollution can affect even otherwise healthy individuals.

Children, elderly people and those suffering from asthma, respiratory illnesses or other underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Residents have been advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, use well-fitted masks when stepping outside and use air purifiers indoors wherever possible.

As Delhi celebrates Diwali amid worsening air quality, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether weather conditions and pollution-control measures can help bring some relief to the national capital.