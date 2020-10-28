Delhi University VC suspended on orders of President Ram Nath Kovind

For the first time in 98 years of Delhi University’s history, a vice chancellor has been suspended on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind.

The latter has also ordered an inquiry into the conduct of the Yogesh Tyagi over allegations of dereliction of duty. Tyagi, whose tenure was scheduled to end on March 2021, has also been accused of lack of commitment and devotion to duty.

It is understood that the suspension is an outcome of a major row over campus appointments that spawned an ugly power tussle. “Many statutory and key posts remained vacant during his tenure in spite of regular follow up by the administrative ministry,” reads the order. The DU teachers’ union has said the tussle stemmed from a bitter fight between two factions of the “right-wing.”

The drama has been unfolding at DU since last week with two factions in the university supporting two registrars, two pro-vice chancellors, and two directors of South Campus.

The suspension order states that there had been inordinate delay in making critical appointments. The post of Registrar and that of Finance Officer and Treasurer are vacant since March 2020, it is pointed out. Likewise, the post of Controller of Examinations is vacant for the last six years, and of the “librarian since mid-2019 till now.” The vacant posts of permanent principals in many colleges was also a grave issue, the order adds.

Tyagi was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, in the first week of July 2020 for an emergency surgery. Since then he has not attended the office and stayed away from official duties. He neither sought any leave nor informed the EC