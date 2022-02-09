Delhi University to reopen from February 17, announces DU Proctor Rajni Abbi following students' demonstration

Amid protests by students, DU Proctor Rajni Abbi on Wednesday announced the university will reopen on February 17. By this evening, a notification will be issued from the side of the vice-chancellor, Abbi said, addressing protesting ABVP activists.

Earlier, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had told news agency PTI that the notification for reopening of the campus will be issued soon and consultations are being held with college principals.

Earlier this week on Monday, Delhi University students boycotted online classes and held a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, demanding reopening of the university.

Various student organisations held protests at the Delhi University’s North Campus on Tuesday amid heavy police presence to demand the resumption of offline classes.

On Tuesday, the protesters belonging to various student bodies like the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) among others, demanded the reopening of the campus and also protested against the alleged manhandling of protesters by police during the peaceful protest.

The KYS also organised a campus march followed by a chakka jam at Chhatra Marg.

The campus march and chakka jam were organized as part of the ongoing campaign for the reopening of DU.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad submitted a memorandum to 55 college principals for the reopening of Delhi University with immediate effect.

“Our protests on different campuses will begin from Tuesday and we will continue until the university is opened. We are also organising a mass gathering on February 9 outside the Academic Counsel meeting in the North Campus and will pressure the administration to open immediately,” ABVP State Secretary of Delhi unit Sidharth Yadav told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

